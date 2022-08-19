NetSPI Partner Program delivers offensive security services for organizations

NetSPI has launched the NetSPI Partner Program which empowers its global channel and technology partners to deliver offensive security services during a time when it’s needed most.

Partners within the program can offer end users NetSPI’s vulnerability management technologies and human-delivered offensive security services, allowing both the partner and NetSPI to expand product and service offerings, further develop customer relationships, and enter new markets.

Additionally, last month NetSPI joined the AWS Marketplace, simplifying the procurement process for enterprise organizations with existing AWS relationships by allowing them to purchase NetSPI’s offerings directly via the marketplace.

The program is led by NetSPI’s Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Alliances, Lauren Gimmillaro. Gimmillaro has a track record of launching four partner programs, consisting of working with channel, referral, reseller, and technology partners.

“As today’s global attack surface evolves and cybercriminals become more sophisticated in nature, it’s critical to provide end users with the tools, services, and skill sets they need to take an offensive approach to security,” said Gimmillaro.

“Centered around our customer-first approach, the NetSPI Partner Program will allow our team to extend our world-class pentesting capabilities to a variety of diverse and trusted partners, strengthening organizations’ cyber security efforts across the globe.”, Gimmillaro continued.

The NetSPI Partner Program encompasses the following partnership types:

Channel partners: NetSPI provides its suite of security services and products through a global channel network of referral and reseller partners. To meet partners’ requirements, the programs include a tier-based model consisting of referral fees, preferred client pricing, and reseller discounts.

NetSPI provides its suite of security services and products through a global channel network of referral and reseller partners. To meet partners’ requirements, the programs include a tier-based model consisting of referral fees, preferred client pricing, and reseller discounts. Technology partners: Security and third-party software companies help build integrations with NetSPI to improve overall customer experiences.

For both, NetSPI offers technical and sales support to help partners achieve their business and go-to-market goals.

“Through the NetSPI Partner Program, SecureLink has been able to provide enterprises in the Middle East and Africa region access to NetSPI’s continuous and scalable suite of offensive security solutions,” said Manish Pardeshi, director of cybersecurity practices at SecureLink.

“With NetSPI, we are proud to offer unmatched sophistication, methodology, and value to our global customer base.”, Pardeshi continued.

“Apiiro is proud to be part of the NetSPI Partner Program. The partnership has provided our customers with next-gen, context aware pentesting capabilities and NetSPI customers with our ability to detect and fix critical risks in cloud-native applications,” said John Leon, vice president of business development at Apiiro.

“Being a member of the NetSPI Partner Program allows us to achieve our sales goals while providing mutual customers with industry leading services and expertise.”, said Leon.