Tenacity platform enhancements provide visibility into entire AWS and Azure cloud infrastructure

Tenacity Cloud launched agentless, automated and self-directed activation capability with immediate deployment within its platform.

Within seconds and just a few clicks, mid-market and enterprise IT organizations can set up an account and integrate their environment with AWS. Within minutes, asset data populates and users begin to uncover misconfigurations, cost overruns and compliance issues created by errors at the configuration level.

Tenacity’s platform gives users immediate and total visibility into their entire AWS and Azure cloud infrastructure with a holistic view of security, compliance and cost for all cloud assets. Tenacity continuously monitors hundreds of types of AWS and Azure vulnerabilities and cloud security risks. All vulnerable assets and misconfigurations are automatically identified, grouped and ranked by severity so users know which risks need to be addressed first. Step-by-step remediation guidance is then provided.

Additionally, Tenacity continuously monitors cloud spend and automatically identifies abandoned or underutilized resources ready to be decommissioned in order to uncover hidden savings and to further minimize potential risk. Compliance checks are also automated.

Wasted cloud spend is a major issue that is becoming more critical as cloud use and cloud costs continue to rise. In fact, the Flexera 2022 State of the Cloud Report estimates that 32% of enterprise spending on cloud infrastructure is wasted. Tenacity recently helped a customer discover over $150,000 in unused resources. Another Tenacity customer recently identified $35,000 worth of compute that was spun up and forgotten about.

“Security missteps, unused resources and spending unknowns tend to happen at every business along the way. Tenacity installations actually uncover unknown assets in 100% of installs,” said Jason Yaeger, co-founder & CEO at Tenacity. “Ensuring a constant secure environment is a monumental devops challenge, but it’s also essential to business survival. Our mission is to create the fastest and easiest way to reach cloud security, and we’re proud to be delivering unprecedented agility and speed to observability through an easy-to-use and cost-effective platform.”