BlastWave expands leadership team with new appointments

BlastWave has appointed Keao Caindec as CMO and Vince Zappula as CRO, bringing cybersecurity market expertise that will accelerate the company’s strategy for its zero trust solution, BlastShield.

These additions signify BlastWave’s growth and will further BlastShield’s momentum as software-defined perimeter platform that integrates three secure access capabilities: passwordless multi-factor authentication, microsegmentation and device invisibility.

Since debuting in November 2021, BlastShield has helped companies in manufacturing, logistics, health care, education and other industries reduce the cost and complexity of managing secure remote access and virtual private networks (VPNs) without sacrificing performance.

BlastShield allows businesses of all sizes to create a software-defined perimeter (SDP) that protects connected applications, machines and users by encrypting communications between IP-connected devices without digital certificates or cloud-based exchanges. These appointments will facilitate BlastWave’s continued success in executing its company vision.

Zappula brings a wealth of experience to BlastWave, previously serving in CRO and revenue growth roles at CoSoSys, Data Endure and Newchip Accelerator. He will lead BlastWave’s Global sales operations, providing understanding of customer pain points and the cybersecurity solution sales process.

Zappula possesses a proven track record of success and a passion for simplifying cybersecurity management. He is a valuable asset in BlastWave’s mission of simplified security, performance and manageability for its customers.

Caindec will oversee BlastWave’s brand strategy, marketing and communications. He has an extensive track record of success in CMO roles, helping companies address cyber threat challenges in many sectors, including cybersecurity, embedded technology and cloud.

His previous experience includes roles at Yipes (acquired by Reliance), OpSource (acquired by Dimension Data) and Mocana, a provider of cybersecurity protection solutions for the industrial sector.

With a wealth of knowledge in the field and expertise in go-to-market strategy, Caindec is well-positioned to help BlastWave’s customers navigate the evolving cyber threat landscape by transforming their cybersecurity paradigms to address the vulnerabilities of unauthenticated attack surfaces.

“BlastWave is poised for rapid growth with its innovative Zero Trust Network Access solution,” said Keao Caindec, BlastWave CMO.

“I look forward to guiding BlastWave’s go-to-market strategy and delivering simplified security, performance and manageability through my executive experience in DevOps, cybersecurity and networking.”, Caindec continued.

BlastShield’s proof of execution underscores its value proposition, as the company experiences growth. One of BlastShield’s early customers, which was previously only deployed at one location, is looking to expand BlastShield to thirty more locations, reinforcing BlastWave’s land-and-expand strategy. BlastWave is transforming how businesses think about cybersecurity and emphasizing simplicity, winning three awards around manageability.

Additionally, in the next thirty days, BlastWave plans to release performance results conducted by an independent third party showcasing the low-latency, high-speed performance of BlastShield, which is more than twice as fast as the nearest competitor.

“Ultimately, it’s about the mission, not any one person,” said Tom Sego, BlastWave Founder and CEO.

“High emotional intelligence is a core value of BlastWave’s culture. These executive additions reinforce our cultural values of no-nonsense bias toward action. Keao and Vince will further BlastWave’s go-to-market strategy and enhance the execution of our company vision to provide an integrated ZTNA solution that simplifies security, performance and manageability.”, Sego continued.