Redpoint Cybersecurity names David Duncan as VP of Cyber Operations

Redpoint Cybersecurity has named David Duncan as its new Vice President of Cyber Operations. As leader of the Cyber Operations team, David will have oversight over the Breach Response group as well as the Redpoint Labs team.

Redpoint’s Breach Response has handled the most complex and extensive ransomware and other breaches, and the Redpoint Labs group houses Redpoint’s Threat Mitigation Group as well as its DevOps team.

Prior to his newly expanded role, David was the Technical Director for Redpoint Labs and also worked closely with and led numerous breach engagements since joining Redpoint in 2020. David has a unique perspective as he focuses on offensive cybersecurity, with over a decade of experience supporting U.S. National Defense in the Intelligence and Cybersecurity sectors.

He engaged with Threat Actors in real time and also assisted clients through their recovery from ransomware events. David is a strategic, tactical and technical leader who enjoys helping organizations in their cybersecurity journey.

Prior to joining Redpoint, David was a Cyber Operations Officer in the U.S. Army, where he served as leader of a Cyber Protection Team in the defense of U.S. Critical Infrastructure and Key Resources.

David’s key military roles allowed him to track, defend and conduct offensive operations against Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) groups studying their Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs), and he is now using that knowledge to secure organizations.

Russell Safirstein, President and CEO of Redpoint Cybersecurity, commented, “David’s leadership and guidance since joining us more than two years ago is what led to his well-deserved promotion. It’s been great watching him grow and take on a greater leadership role, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for him here.”