DataMotion No-Code Experience delivers secure content exchange to the customers

DataMotion has launched the DataMotion No-Code Experience for mobile applications and portals. Examining the current market conditions and the related constraints on enterprise and healthcare development teams, they have created a simpler way to access the DataMotion platform.

The No-Code Experience is launched as a web component, with the goal of delivering an easy and secure customer experience with few or no development resources required.

By changing some settings in an intuitive user interface and gathering the required code snippet, customers can drop the No-Code web component into their responsive webpage.

This creates a customized, secure message center within the customer’s mobile app or portal. With the No-Code Experience, customers can set the web component to meet their specific use case.

DataMotion CEO Bob Janacek said, “DataMotion provides APIs and pre-built solutions so that our customers can introduce and enhance their secure exchange workflows where they need it. Currently, our API-first approach requires customers to develop their user interface to call our platform. But in looking at market conditions, it is obvious that the impact of the ‘Great Resignation’ has stretched our customers’ development resources too thin.”

“The team at DataMotion stepped back, reimagined how we can deliver services to our customers, and concluded that our best approach was to develop the No-Code Experience. This experience brings the solution to market quickly, and results in compliance wins immediately.”, Janacek continued.

Careful design considerations have been made so that the web component has the look and feel of the enterprise portal. This includes inheriting CSS and custom color branding in the settings screen for a fully-responsive solution.

Full control of what is being displayed for end users is simple. To further simplify deployment, the DataMotion No-Code Experience can be enabled behind the login, as it is integrated with providers of enterprise single sign on (SSO) solutions.

“The DataMotion No-Code Experience is responsive by design and has been created with our 20 years of experience building and deploying secure content exchange solutions,” Janacek continued.

“This solution allows us to simplify the use of DataMotion’s platform where it is needed, without the enterprise having to build the UI. We deliver secure content exchange to the customer’s website, mobile site, and anywhere it is needed.”, added Janacek.