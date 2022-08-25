Malwarebytes partners with Revelstoke to automate endpoint detection and response

Malwarebytes announced a new integration with Revelstoke, the first next-generation Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform.

The partnership will help customers better automate and address priority vulnerabilities with the greatest potential impact to their organizations.

The partnership comes at a critical time in the cybersecurity landscape, as security teams are feeling the double strain of increased threat volume and limited resources. Malwarebytes’ 2022 Threat Review documented a steep “Covid bounce” in malware volume. Revelstoke’s own research found that nearly 25% of U.S.-based security operations centers (SOCs) report being understaffed by ten employees or more, and more than 80% of global SOCs view task automation as important to their work.

“Security teams around the globe are contending with a complex and challenging cybersecurity landscape, and automated triage of high-risk threats presents one immediate avenue to help organizations manage that complexity,” said Bob Kruse, Co-founder and CEO of Revelstoke. “By integrating Malwarebytes’ leading edge protection expertise with our breakthrough capabilities in security automation, users can seamlessly and efficiently triage threats that pose the greatest danger to their organization.”

The integration pairs Malwarebytes’ EDR solution – which provides comprehensive protection against zero-day exploits, ransomware, malicious downloads, and other endpoint threats – with Revelstoke’s next-generation Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) solution to automate simpler alerts and responses and free up analysts’ time to focus on larger threats. With the added benefit of Revelstoke being built on a Unified Data Layer, the integration with Malwarebytes’s EDR solution enables customers to streamline alert management, accelerate time to remediation, and flexibly construct their security infrastructure.

“Streamlining cybersecurity is critical to organizations facing resource constraints, dispersed working environments and an avalanche of threats,” said Brian Thomas, Vice President of Worldwide MSP and Channel Programs for Malwarebytes. “Our integration with Revelstoke is a continuation of our commitment to mitigate risk quickly and easily through automation and our intuitive solution so that IT and security teams can focus on business enablement.”