A major European logistics company selects IronNet to improve its operational security

IronNet announced that a major European logistics company, offering courier, package delivery and express mail service, will deploy the IronNet Collective DefenseSM platform to help defend against increased cyber threats facing the sector.

The logistics company is remaining anonymous to help protect its operational security. It serves millions of customers across Europe, provides pick-up and drop-off points for package and parcel services as well as door-to-door courier and fulfillment services for e-merchants.

“Cyber attacks along the supply chain can bring the global consumer economy to a halt. We must protect ourselves and our customers from these attacks so we sought out a cybersecurity solution that could identify advanced threats invisible in our current stack,” said the logistics company’s Chief Information Security Officer. “By deploying the IronNet Collective Defense platform, we will benefit from relevant, real-time attack intelligence and extensive threat hunting capabilities. It will provide enhanced visibility into our network and allow us to work with others in the industry to strengthen our cybersecurity and protect our customers from attacks.”

“Since the start of the pandemic, the global supply chain has been strained with increased demands on logistics and transportation companies. Now, with the growing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, we cannot risk this sector being hit with cyber attacks to cause even more damage,” said General (Ret.) Keith Alexander, co-CEO and Founder of IronNet. “By partnering with one of Europe’s largest logistics companies, IronNet is helping this team hunt for threats to stop attacks on their network before they happen and enable the secure, efficient flow of commerce across the continent.”

Amazon Web Services (AWS) serves as the backbone of the IronNet Collective Defense platform, and it will enable the logistics company to deploy the solution quickly across hundreds of enterprises and maintain a dynamic radar view of threats on enterprise networks comprehensively and at network speed. The logistics company will also use IronNet’s leading AI-based Network Detection and Response (NDR) solution as part of the Collective Defense platform to better detect and defend against cyber attacks.

The security platform will enable the logistics company to leverage NDR capabilities, powered by behavioral analytics, to detect unknown threats on its network and, in turn, anonymously in real-time exchange visibility with others in the Collective Defense community.

The IronNet Collective Defense platform is the only solution that can identify anomalous behaviors and deliver actionable attack intelligence to all the other participants in the IronNet community. It serves as an early warning system for all participating companies and organizations, strengthening network security through correlated alerts, automated triage, and extended hunt support.