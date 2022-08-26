MSP360 adds Object Lock immutability from Backblaze to help users meet their cloud storage needs

MSP360 has added Object Lock immutability from Backblaze, an independent cloud storage service provider, to the latest version of MSP360 Managed Backup.

“Our customers have clients operating in a range of IT environments,” said MSP360 CEO Brian Helwig. “With whatever we do, we want to keep that in mind and ensure we provide our customers with options. Offering Backblaze B2 Object Lock to our customers provides them another tool in the fight against ransomware, arguably still cybersecurity’s biggest challenge.”

Backups are the last line of defense against cyberattacks, including ransomware; unattended devices; and accidental human error. When activated by an IT admin in MSP360 Managed Backup 6.0, Backblaze B2 Object Lock provides an additional layer of security to a business’s data protection strategy by blocking object version deletion during a user-defined retention period. Put simply, objects and files utilizing immutability cannot be deleted either intentionally or accidentally. Immutability also serves as proof of compliance in industries with strict compliance standards.

“MSP360 has been a long-time partner of Backblaze and continues to impress us with their commitment to delivering a well-rounded platform to customers,” said Nilay Patel, vice president, sales and partnerships at Backblaze. “We’re very happy to extend Backblaze B2 Object Lock to MSP360’s customers to meet their security, disaster recovery, and cloud storage needs.”

The new offering is the latest continuation of longstanding partnerships between MSP360 and cloud storage service providers.