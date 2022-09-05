Nmap 7.93, the 25th anniversary edition, has been released

Nmap is a widely used free and open-source network scanner. It’s used for network inventorying, port scanning, managing service upgrade schedules, monitoring host or service uptime, etc. It works on most operating systems: Linux, Windows, macOS, Solaris, and BSD.

Nmap 7.93

Nmap 7.93 comes with the latest version of Npcap Windows packet capturing software (1.71). It also includes many other updates that were implemented over the last year.

This release is focused on the fixes and stability improvements that will form the base for all the feature releases, and those will culminate with Nmap 8.

“Twenty five years ago, I released the first version of Nmap in a Phrack article named The Art of Port Scanning. I never thought I’d still be at it a quarter of a century later, but that’s because I also didn’t anticipate such a wonderful community of users and contributors spanning those decades. You’ve helped Nmap blossom from a fairly simple port scanner to a full-featured network discovery application trusted by millions of users every day. So thanks for that,” wrote Gordon Fyodor Lyon, founder and lead Nmap developer.

Nmap is available for free download here. Nmap OEM builds are available for companies that wish to embed Nmap network discovery technology within their own products.