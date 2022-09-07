Jorge Martell joins OneSpan as CFO

OneSpan has announced that Jorge Garcia Martell has been appointed as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, effective September 6, 2022. Mr. Martell replaces Jan Kees van Gaalen, who concluded his role as the Company’s Interim Chief Financial Officer concurrently with Mr. Martell’s appointment.

Mr. Martell joins OneSpan with over 20 years of financial, strategic, and operational leadership experience, including M&A strategy.

He most recently served as CFO and Treasurer at Extreme Reach, an omnichannel creative logistics company for brand advertising, where he played an integral role in transforming and optimizing the company’s balance sheet, and in the execution of its global growth strategy through M&A.

Before assuming the CFO role, Martell served as Extreme Reach’s VP of Finance and Corporate Controller. Prior to Extreme Reach, Martell was the Assistant Corporate Controller, Director of Finance and Treasurer at Sapient Corporation, a $1.4 billion publicly-listed company, prior to its acquisition by Publicis Groupe.

At Sapient, he was responsible for global revenue operations, global treasury, and all financial matters associated with M&A activities, including the execution and integration of several global acquisitions. Prior to Sapient, Martell held leadership roles at ABM Industries, and KPMG LLP, where he directed, managed, and supervised the audits of Fortune Global 500 SEC registrants.

“Jorge is an experienced and extremely well-rounded leader in global finance, and we’re thrilled to have him join the OneSpan team,” said OneSpan President and CEO, Matthew Moynahan.

“He is a great cultural fit with the transformational leadership team we are assembling here, and his operational leadership is a perfect match as we partner to implement our long-term strategic plan focused on driving increased growth and profitability. I would also like to thank Jan Kees for his contributions over the last year as we developed our plan.”, Moynahan continued.

“The cybersecurity space is evolving quickly. OneSpan is not only at the forefront of mitigating fraud, but the Company is helping customers navigate the digital transformation curve to Web 3.0 and Web 4.0,” said Martell.

“I am very excited to be joining OneSpan at this critical time and look forward to helping the Company accelerate its growth.”, Martell continued.

Martell is the latest addition to the OneSpan leadership team. In July, Mike Lillie joined OneSpan as Chief Information Officer, and in June, Lara Mataac joined as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. Michael Klieman came aboard as Chief Product Officer in May, while Eric Hanson joined as Chief Marketing Officer in March and Tom Aurelio as Chief People Officer in January.