Zyxel updates Nebula Cloud Networking Solution to improve user experience and network security

Zyxel Networks has released update of its Nebula Cloud Networking Solution. The new Phase 15 update (P15) further enhances the user experience by streamlining license purchases, guiding users through Nebula’s paid features, improves usability, and increases security and resilience across managed Nebula switches.

Nebula Cloud Networking Solution makes it easy to deploy, configure, monitor, and manage a portfolio of wireless and wired networking hardware, including access points, switches, security firewalls, and LTE mobile routers from anywhere with an Internet connection.

The interface enables all Nebula distributed networks to be monitored and managed from a single screen via the cloud, eliminating the complexity of remote site access.

New features of the new P15 update to Nebula Cloud Networking Solution:

Security and Resiliance for Nebula Switches – “IP Source Guard” protects networks from IP spoofing attacks by only allowing authorized client traffic based on the DHCP snooping binding table or manually-configured allowed client list. “Auto Configuration Recovery” protects the switch by pausing configuring operations and recovering to the original switch settings when the switch loses connection with the central Nebula Control Center (NCC).

– “IP Source Guard” protects networks from IP spoofing attacks by only allowing authorized client traffic based on the DHCP snooping binding table or manually-configured allowed client list. “Auto Configuration Recovery” protects the switch by pausing configuring operations and recovering to the original switch settings when the switch loses connection with the central Nebula Control Center (NCC). Remote Configurator for Mobile Routers – A time-saving remote configurator for mobile routers establishes a connection from the NCC to the mobile router web GUI to enable users to remotely configure 4G routers without having to send staff out to the site.

– A time-saving remote configurator for mobile routers establishes a connection from the NCC to the mobile router web GUI to enable users to remotely configure 4G routers without having to send staff out to the site. In-Line Overview of Premium Features – Nebula now makes it easy to identify what each premium feature offers and which functions will provide maximum value to the user, prior to purchasing the feature. Simply rolling over each feature displays a visual aid that provides a detailed description of the feature is and its functions, ultimately giving the user better insight into whether or not the feature is worth their investment.

– Nebula now makes it easy to identify what each premium feature offers and which functions will provide maximum value to the user, prior to purchasing the feature. Simply rolling over each feature displays a visual aid that provides a detailed description of the feature is and its functions, ultimately giving the user better insight into whether or not the feature is worth their investment. Streamlined License Buying – Ideal for prosumers and small businesses, users now have the ability to purchase Nebula-compatible licenses directly through the management portal. The integrated Zyxel Marketplace e-commerce platform in the NCC automates the process, allowing users to purchase licenses up to 10 times faster than buying offline. Channel partners still have the flexibility of buying licenses offline or through the online licensing platform, Circle.

– Ideal for prosumers and small businesses, users now have the ability to purchase Nebula-compatible licenses directly through the management portal. The integrated Zyxel Marketplace e-commerce platform in the NCC automates the process, allowing users to purchase licenses up to 10 times faster than buying offline. Channel partners still have the flexibility of buying licenses offline or through the online licensing platform, Circle. Anytime Trials – Available in October 2022, Nebula users will be able to try certain features to explore which best benefit them. This update makes available optional paid features in a free 30-day trial, enabling users to experience the benefits of the full Nebula stack without incurring an upfront cost. Activated at any time, from even more entry points, the unified trial mechanism promises to deliver a consistent user experience across the board.

– Available in October 2022, Nebula users will be able to try certain features to explore which best benefit them. This update makes available optional paid features in a free 30-day trial, enabling users to experience the benefits of the full Nebula stack without incurring an upfront cost. Activated at any time, from even more entry points, the unified trial mechanism promises to deliver a consistent user experience across the board. Flexible Firmware Upgrades – Nebula users gain increased flexibility for firmware upgrades, allowing them to manage the timing and version preferences for upgrades. The new options include the ability to automate, schedule, or manually-upgrade hardware to the latest or most stable versions of the firmware, or ignore the update altogether.

“The enhancements delivered to Nebula Cloud Management Solution through this update incorporate features designed to address pain points provided through the extensive feedback and insight that we have received from our customers,” explained Shawn Rogers, Market Development Manager at Zyxel Networks.

“This update makes the experience of using Nebula easier and more convenient than ever, and includes some new security features that all contribute to making our solution one of the best-in-class networking solutions for SMBs and solution providers.”, Rogers continued.

The Zyxel Nebula Cloud Management Solution portfolio of access points, switches, and security gateways and firewalls carry limited lifetime warranties and are available now through all Zyxel authorized resellers and e-commerce partners.