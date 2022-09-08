ThreatLocker announces new features to strengthen zero trust security

ThreatLocker has announced the launch of its newest software add-on; an in-cloud learning feature that will help businesses to strengthen their zero trust security posture.

This feature comes as a complimentary add-on to ThreatLocker’s Allowlisting solution and will assist enterprise organisations and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in making business-critical and timely decisions for their organisations.

The official launch date for this in-cloud learning feature is September 9th, 2022.

ThreatLocker’s Allowlisting is a solution that makes onboarding intuitive through its Learning Mode and audit assistance.

In dynamic organisations, Allowlisting is not a set-and-forget solution. When users request new applications after the endpoints have been secured, system administrators need to make a judgement as to whether to allow the application.

This requires a lot of knowledge about the requested application or a heavy research lift to verify an application meets the organisation’s safety requirements.

ThreatLocker’s new Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) enables administrators to verify an application. Without impacting a production environment, the VDI creates a testing environment to automatically install the requested application.

Businesses can now upload applications in a cloud-based learning environment to examine how applications interact with their network and decide the best course of action for their organisation.

“Zero trust should be very simple, deny by default and allow by exception. After gathering feedback from our partners, we needed to make that concept as simple as possible and we’ve just taken it to the next level. We’ve tightened up the net by tightening the controls even more to save our customers time and resources, reducing the risk of cyberattacks and allowing for more business efficiency.” Danny Jenkins, CEO, and Co-Founder, ThreatLocker

This new feature will allow both MSP and Enterprise organisations to not only improve overall accuracy on approvals but reduce approval times without the previous Learning Mode.

It enables engineers to verify an application in a matter of minutes; resulting in better visibility of the end-users IT network.

“No other Application Allowlisting solution has this. Instead of refusing an application or spending time and resources testing it independently, this new feature is going to take the guesswork out of analysing your cybersecurity stack. With the use of its VDI and other built-ins, this feature will give the MSP community more reassurance, resulting in better efficiency and better security. It’s a huge time-saver.” Neal Juern, President, Juern Technology

This announcement also comes with new updates in the ThreatLocker mobile app, now including Allowlisting and Elevation Control.

ThreatLocker aims to make zero trust as simple as possible, and with this updated application zero trust is now available at your fingertips.

This mobile app (now available on both Android and iOS) allows for real-time alerts and monitoring, on-the-go approvals, push notifications, and much more.

The benefits to enterprise organisations and the MSP community will result in quicker turnaround times and an array of built-ins, such as VirusTotal.