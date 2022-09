ISO 27001 is a widely-known international standard on how to manage information security.

In this Help Net Security video, Nicky Whiting, Director of Consultancy, Defense.com, talks about the challenges of achieving ISO 27001, a widely-known international standard.

ISO 27001 certification is not obligatory. Some organizations choose to implement it in order to benefit from the best practice it contains. Others decide they want to get certified to reassure customers and clients.