ACRE acquires SISCO to expand market reach

ACRE has completed its acquisition of Security Identification Systems Corporation (SISCO). The combination of ACRE’s security technology portfolio with SISCO’s solutions for credentialing and visitor management fortifies the ability to deliver a wide range of complementary technology options to ACRE’s customer base.

Founded in 1994 in South Florida, SISCO has been dedicated to developing visitor management solutions for credentialing, compliance, and tracking.

It provides security products and services using technologies and integrated security solutions for an ever-changing business environment that can be deployed on-premise or SaaS (hosted or Cloud).

SISCO excels in some key verticals, such as airports, healthcare, education and cruise ships.

“SISCO has been a pioneer in the visitor management segment and has continued to innovate and expand its roadmap over the years,” said Don Joos, CEO, ACRE.

“This acquisition will improve our reach and ability to respond to the ever-increasing need for greater oversight of who is within a facility at any given time. It will also significantly increase our innovation capabilities. We are thrilled to welcome the talent and energy of the SISCO organization to our team.”, Joos continued.

The deal affirms ACRE’s continued investment in proven and trusted technologies that propel organizations to better control risk and ensure security.

Since its inception, ACRE’s overarching goal has been to bring the industry’s best technology in to the broader portfolio.

At the end of 2021, it acquired Feenics and Matrix to address evolving customer requirements in growing cloud and vertical markets.

ACRE, which Triton purchased in March 2021, continues to look for opportunities to consolidate the industry, create global scale and expand the solution portfolio with innovative, leading technologies.

“Through the process, we saw clear opportunities for growth as both companies place a similar focus on long-term client relationships,” said Anthony Zagami, CEO, SISCO.

“ACRE is transforming the security industry, and we are pleased to have the opportunity to embrace new possibilities that will enhance our ability to protect infrastructure, people, and assets.”, Zagami continued.

The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.