N-able Private Portal adds an extra layer of security for sensitive and business-critical emails

N-able has introduced Private Portal, an extra layer of email security to help protect critical business data, to N-able Mail Assure.

Private Portal, included with Mail Assure free of charge, sends a notification to recipients when they receive an email with business-critical information based on policies configured by the user or company.

By clicking the link provided within the notification, recipients can view and reply to the sensitive emails within the Private Portal.

End users, who are a common source of vulnerability for MSPs, can then use the closed web-mail system where the emails will be automatically deleted after 30 days—a key protection against attackers searching inbox history for critical information.

Mail Assure Private Portal helps users to:

Encrypt emails with transport layer security (TLS) protocol standard in transit through every stage and with Advanced Encryption Standard (AES)-256 at rest

Customize reporting capabilities, allowing users to set their own secure email policies, choosing to whom the policies apply, the filtering rules, and which pieces of content they’ll impact

Access a “Log Search” page for Private Portal emails as well as an “Audit log” where they can see each message’s journey in detail, which provides visibility into each of the messages stored within Private Portal

“This free, easy-to-use feature enhancement of our Mail Assure product makes new capabilities available for our partners while extending the bubble of protection to cover mail that is sent beyond protected devices,” stated Mike Adler, chief technology and product officer.

“Email is a huge communication channel. The approximate number of business and consumer emails sent and received per day exceeds an astounding 319 billion, and it continues to be one of the top attack vectors for cybercriminals. If sensitive business data got in the hands of the wrong person, it could have serious consequences—the best steps to take to reduce this threat is to be proactive and work smarter, not harder, by having the right tools in place.”, Adler continued.

Private Portal is not the only recent major release for Mail Assure. Also being presented is a new integration with the Splunk platform that allows a user to send message audit data to the Splunk platform in real time, creating a dedicated integration of insights from this data into the wider SIEM processes.