ACI Worldwide enables GOLDPoint Systems to digitalize its bill payments

ACI Worldwide has enabled GOLDPoint Systems to digitalize its bill payments and enhance the entire customer experience with seamless transaction flow.

The ACI Speedpay solution serves thousands of billers across multiple verticals in the U.S. and its suite of products, including ACI moBills, ACI Virtual Collection Agent and ACI Speedpay: Real-Time Disbursements, will integrate within GOLDPoint’s core platform.

“We are delighted to bring the best of our bill pay innovation to GOLDPoint. In our experience, integrating digital billing and payment options for lenders increases the overall consistency and efficiency of the collection process and drives customer self-service,” said Darcy Locke, Head of Consumer Finance of the Biller Segment, ACI Worldwide.

“An ongoing relationship also means regular collaboration to address mutual client business and market needs jointly.”, Locke continued.

ACI Speedpay’s suite of products expands lenders’ bill payment capabilities, enabling them to send and receive money in real time.

ACI moBills offers lenders a timely, seamless bill presentment, notification and payments experience via the native wallet available on most smartphones, which drives customer engagement and boosts efficiency.

Through ACI Virtual Collection Agent services, lenders have a PCI-compliant solution that allows for complete control of the collections process and instant scaling to respond to clients’ needs.

With real-time disbursements, lenders can disburse loan proceeds, issue customer refunds for gap insurance, send overpayments rapidly and provide better customer service with real-time updates at each process step.

“By partnering with ACI Worldwide, we are providing our mutual lender clients with state-of-the-art, future-proofed and secure solutions,” said Glen Twede, SVP Sales, GOLDPoint Systems.

“Now, they can compete effectively by quickly going to market with a frictionless, digital payments experience that meets fast-changing consumer preferences.”, Twede continued.

Nicholas Financial, a leading consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing and servicing auto loans made by franchised and independent auto dealers, is among the lenders to benefit from this integration.

They were looking to reduce foot traffic in their branches and improve their collections.

“By incorporating these new digital tools to our offering, we are providing a modern, secure and convenient payments experience for our customers to self-serve,” said Michael Rost, CEO, Nicholas Financial.

“At the same time, we have reduced costs, sped our go-to-market time and enabled a more efficient and effective collection system.”, Rost continued.