RackTop Systems partners with Merative to reduce cyber risk across the healthcare sector

RackTop Systems has partnered with Merative. This partnership integrates RackTop’s BrickStor SP cyberstorage product, the data storage solution that can defend against ransomware, into the Merative Merge imaging solution stack to further minimize cyber risk, combat ransomware, and help preserve patient safety and privacy.

When combined, RackTop and Merative will offer a medical imaging and security offering that operates within a zero trust architecture for end-to-end protection of critical healthcare data assets.

“This partnership marks an important step for reducing cyber risk across the healthcare sector at large,” said Jonathan Halstuch CTO and Co-Founder of RackTop Systems.

“With the volume and velocity of healthcare-related cyberattacks continuing to accelerate, organizations must be able to actively defend their unstructured data from theft, sabotage, and insider threats. By joining forces with Merative, we can expand the health industry’s access to cyberstorage solutions so that more enterprises have the tools they need to fight back against ransomware.”, Halstuch continued.

Ransomware attacks against the health sector nearly doubled in 2021, highlighting the immediate need for the health industry to implement proactive data management measures that reduce risk, streamline compliance, and build cyber resiliency.

With the added capabilities afforded by RackTop’s BrickStor SP, new and existing Merative clients can leverage zero trust security principles to better safeguard their medical imaging files, such as X-rays, MRIs and CT scans, from ransomware attacks that pose threats to patient safety.

“We’ve heard from our clients that centralizing and securing their imaging data is a top priority amid the rampant rise in ransomware,” Alok Gupta, General Manager Imaging at Merative said.

“Our partnership with RackTop will enable us to pair our industry-leading VNA with RackTop’s industry-leading BrickStor Security Platform, to create a more secure longitudinal repository of imaging data with zero trust security.”, Gupta continued.