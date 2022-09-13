Tim Fleming joins Silverfort as Strategic Advisor

Unified Identity Protection company Silverfort has appointed Tim Fleming as Strategic Advisor.

Responsible for all commercial and operational technology strategy at Deloitte for over 20 years, as CIO of Australia and APAC, Tim oversaw a team of more than 1300 with direct accountability for countries including India, China, Taiwan and Japan.

During his tenure, the company embarked on a period of rapid technical change which contributed to a five-fold growth in revenues.

Previously Head of Global Transformation and Innovation – as well as a member of the Global Cyber Committee – Tim also has significant experience helping organizations embrace emerging technologies to mitigate business risks and meet regulatory and certification requirements.

“As someone with a very clear perspective on where identity fits into a wider picture of organizational risk, Tim is perfectly positioned to help us as we continue to scale,” said Hed Kovetz, CEO and Co-founder, Silverfort.

“His on-the-ground experience will not only be invaluable as we grow our operations in APAC, but he also brings a unique understanding of the role identity can play in board-level conversations about risk. This will be critical as our platform continues to see adoption with some of the largest organizations in the world.”, Kovetz continued.

“My time at Deloitte taught me the importance of embracing emerging technologies to resolve business problems, something Silverfort is well-positioned to help achieve. Not only does the platform have immediate tactical benefits – extending MFA to legacy systems or protecting non-human identities, for example – but it can also consolidate visibility and security across the different identity platforms on-prem and in the cloud, to play a more strategic role,” said Tim Fleming, Strategic advisor, Silverfort.

“Overall, Silverfort’s defensive capabilities against cyber threats such as Ransomware are, I believe, second to none,” Fleming continued.