Cyber attack trends vs. growing IT complexity

Ransomware is still the biggest threat to many organizations out there. Many organizations have fallen and you would think they’ve learned from it, but most companies still make one mistake: they think cyberattackers might not get after them since they’re just a small or mid-sized company, or they think they’re well protected with backup. Unfortunately, ransomware attacks are long beyond just encrypting your data.

In this Help Net Security video, Candid Wüest, VP Cyber Protection Research at Acronis, discusses cyber attack trends vs. the growing IT complexity.