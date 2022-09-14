Motorola Solutions innovates its integrated video security and access control portfolio

Motorola Solutions has unveiled new innovations within its integrated video security and access control portfolio, which allows security operations to detect and analyze incidents in real-time for improved efficiency, safety and security.

“It’s been an exciting year for us and we continue to invest in our video security and access control business,” said John Kedzierski, senior vice president, Video Security & Access Control.

“We’re focusing on innovations that help organizations save time and effort in detecting potential concerns, so they can be more efficient and effective in their responses to help keep their employees, guests and property safe.”, Kedzierski continued.

Motorola Solutions’ new Ava Flex camera is a solution that brings intelligence and ease of use to any organization. The camera’s Wi-Fi capability makes it easy to deploy for businesses with one or multiple locations.

When used with the Ava Aware cloud video management system, it provides AI-based video and audio analytics, as well as features including proactive alerts, similarity search, occupancy counting, anomaly detection and more.

This indoor camera is able to operate in low-light conditions with night vision.

“The new Ava Flex is ideal for businesses, with either single locations or multiple distributed sites, that are looking for a lower barrier to entry for cloud-based, AI cameras,” said Tormod Ree, senior director, Cloud Video Security, Motorola Solutions.

“It’s simple to install and operate and provides advanced functionality and sensory capabilities typically not available in an entry-range camera.”, Ree continued.

Motorola Solutions’ innovations from across its video security and access control portfolio, include:

The new Ava Flex and the Ava Aware cloud video security system.

The Avigilon Control Center (ACC), Access Control Manager (ACM) and cameras including the new H5A modular camera.

End-to-end video security and access control solutions, including the integration of video footage and access activity together in both the Openpath and the Ava Security systems.

Pelco, a Motorola Solutions Company, has released the new Pelco Calipsa cloud-based, AI-powered analytics that verify alarms, detect tampering and assess the health of cameras in real time.