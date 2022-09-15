Google leverages open-source fully homomorphic encryption library

Duality Technologies has unveiled that Google integrated its open-source Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) Transpiler, which was built using XLS SDK and resides on GitHub, with the Duality-led OpenFHE, the open-source fully homomorphic encryption library, to make cryptographic expertise more accessible and streamlined, thus accelerating FHE adoption by developers.

Yuriy Polyakov, senior director of cryptography research and principal scientist at Duality commented, “Our team has achieved significant milestones with our OpenFHE library, and it has quickly become the choice for many of today’s technology leaders, like Google. The Google Transpiler provides access to the latest features of OpenFHE for the community of application developers who are not FHE experts.”

FHE refers to a class of encryption methods that differ from typical encryption methods in that it allows computation to be performed directly on encrypted data without the need for a secret key.

Rooted in post-quantum open-source lattice cryptography, OpenFHE was founded by a community of cryptographers, that designed the library for maximum usability, improved APIs, modularity, cross-platform portability and, when integrated with hardware, a project accelerator.

OpenFHE coupled with Google’s Transpiler allows developers to convert high-level code, such as C++ routinely used on unencrypted data, into high-level code that operationalizes encrypted data without the need to learn cryptography.

“At Google, we are intent on democratizing access to cutting-edge technology that helps secure the Internet and keeps people safe online. Our FHE Transpiler is one step in that direction, and we are happy with the working partnership we’ve established with Duality. Whether developers are working on Cloud applications or on the edge, we are eager to see the exciting new use cases of the Transpiler that will help provide advanced security and privacy protections and guarantees.” Miguel Guevara, product manager, privacy and data protection office, from Google advised.

The Google Transpiler streamlines the process for leveraging FHE-powered applications without requiring the significant software development expertise currently needed to implement FHE from scratch.

This bridges the gap sometimes experienced by software designers and developers who want to take advantage of the capabilities of FHE without the steep learning curve.

Polyakov added, “A major strategic goal of OpenFHE is to make FHE usable for many important practical problems, with special focus placed on machine learning applications. Our collaboration with the Google Transpiler team plays a significant role in realizing this vision.”