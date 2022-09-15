Obsidian Security appoints Reena Choudhry as CRO

Reena Choudhry, as Obsidian Security‘s CRO, brings more than 20+ years of experience in enterprise sales leadership and partner-driven go-to-market strategies.

She most recently served as the Chief Revenue Officer at Very Good Security and before that, served as the Vice President of North American Sales for Shape Security (acquired by F5), where she worked alongside Obsidian Security’s CEO, Hasan Imam.

During her tenure at Shape, the North America business grew 2x year-over-year ultimately leading to the company’s acquisition by F5.

Prior to her journey in a myriad of Silicon Valley startups, Choudhry spent several years at Cisco in a variety of senior roles spanning multiple disciplines across Product Management, Business Development and Sales for both products and services including enabling both direct and indirect channels globally for a new product line.

Reena was instrumental in helping build the Data Center (DC) Services business and, in her final role at Cisco, she led data center services sales across the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region during which the region grew from $39M to over $80M run rate within 2 years.

“I am thrilled to join Obsidian at such an exciting stage and take the sales team to the next level—something I’ve done for other fast-growing security companies over the course of my career,” said Choudhry.

“The company has amazing leaders, culture, values, a partner-first mentality and a focus on innovation that’s helping customers drastically reduce risk as enterprises accelerate the adoption of SaaS across their organization. I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves in service of Obsidian’s incredible team and work with my counterparts across the company to build upon Obsidian’s success and take it through its next phase of growth.”, Choudhry continued.

“Reena is a world-class sales leader with a proven track record of accelerating sales and scaling the growth of fast-growing organizations. Having worked with her at Shape Security, I am thrilled to have her alongside again building out a best-in-class sales organization,” said Imam.

“With Reena’s exceptional people-centric sales leadership and revenue growth experience across a range of verticals, she brings a wealth of knowledge that will allow us to continue driving value for our customers.”, Imam continued.

With Choudhry leading the charge and being part of a small percentage (24%) of women in the cybersecurity space, she hopes to be a role model for those who aspire to be in sales leadership roles. Reena is also a certified sommelier and is planning to trek to the Everest Base Camp this fall.

She is also passionate about building a vibrant community of women in cybersecurity and plans to continue to engage with leaders in the industry, and help foster growth and opportunities for Obsidian and its partners.