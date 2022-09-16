Concentric AI joins forces with Snowflake to improve data security posture management for customers

Concentric AI has partnered with Snowflake to integrate its Semantic Intelligence solution. This integration benefits joint customers by making Concentric AI’s data security posture management capabilities readily available on the Snowflake Data Cloud.

Concentric AI safeguards business-critical data and manages data security risks to support Snowflake in their mission to mobilize the world’s data. The Semantic Intelligence solution helps joint customers find, evaluate, and protect personal, health, and financial data so they can meet demanding regulatory requirements and prevent sensitive data loss.

“Concentric AI’s advanced deep-learning technology solves the ongoing challenges of cloud data security and improves data security posture management,” said Karthik Krishnan, Concentric AI CEO.

“Our integration with the Snowflake Data Cloud offers simple, autonomous discovery of sensitive and regulated data to deliver a comprehensive picture of where these critical data elements reside. We offer joint customers the tools they need for a complete and accurate picture of their most sensitive data assets.”, Krishnan continued.

“Concentric AI offers value to the Snowflake Data Cloud ecosystem and we look forward to building upon our partnership to further empower joint customers,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake.

Concentric AI’s data access governance innovations continue to challenge the status quo. Semantic Intelligence – which today protects unstructured data, structured data, email, and data shared via messaging platforms – offers Snowflake customers a solution for data discovery, risk evaluation, and mitigation activities.

This helps joint customers scan data to establish least-privileges access controls and comply with regulatory requirements for personally identifiable information (PII), personal health information (PHI), and financial information (PCI). Semantic Intelligence operates continuously and autonomously, processing data on the Snowflake Data Cloud accurately and without IT overhead.

“Semantic Intelligence is a central element of our data security strategy,” said Dean Holness, Principal Architect at TDECU, a not-for-profit financial cooperative based in Texas offering banking, retirement planning and wealth management, and personal and business insurance products.

“As a financial institution, we have obligations to protect our customer’s most sensitive information. Concentric AI and Snowflake provide the insights we need to discover, assess, and correct security concerns so we can do everything possible to harden our data security posture.”, Holness continued.