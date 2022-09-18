Cofense advances its team members, Tonia Dudley and Josh Bartolomie

Cofense has shared the recent advancements of two key team members: Tonia Dudley was promoted to Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer, and Josh Bartolomie was promoted to Vice President, Global Threat Services.

Both Dudley and Bartolomie have held positions at Cofense since 2018, bringing to their new roles extensive historical knowledge and unique experience with both Cofense’s technologies and customers.

“Tonia and Josh each have a proven track record of excellent work, and over the years have been dedicated team members and mentors to their colleagues at Cofense,” said Rohyt Belani, CEO and Co-Founder of Cofense.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Tonia and Josh during their time here at Cofense, and I have full confidence that they will continue to provide our customers with industry leading email security solutions in their new positions.”, Belani continued.

In her new role focused on Cofense’s information security practices, Dudley will inspire security champions and prioritize Cofense’s culture of trusted cross functional partnerships, service, and continuous improvement both internally and externally.

She will also develop and nurture relationships within the security awareness, security operations and threat intelligence communities and provide them with up-to-date information on threats and security vulnerabilities that their organizations may face related to phishing defense.

As Vice President of Global Threat Services, Bartolomie will drive systemic cybersecurity research, innovation, and continuous improvements to optimize Cofense’s threat services, environmental awareness, and ability to identify and address emerging cyber threats.

He will place a strong focus on mentoring and empowering Cofense staff to leverage intelligent design and systems thinking for strategic ideation of product and service enhancements. Additionally, Bartolomie will continue to leverage his subject matter expertise to forecast future cyber security requirements and gaps, so that Cofense can continue to provide leading edge solutions to customers.

With over 15 years of cybersecurity experience, Dudley has managed programs in incident response, security awareness, and IT compliance for large, global organizations such as Honeywell and Charles Schwab. She also plays an active role on the National Cybersecurity Alliance advising on industry trends and phishing expertise as a member of the Executive Committee, holding the role of Secretary.

Prior to joining Cofense, Bartolomie has designed, built, and managed multifaceted security operations centers, incident response teams, and security architecture and compliance groups for large, global organizations such as Exelis, L3Harris, and Cognizant.

With more than 25 years of information technology and cybersecurity experience, he has focused on designing solutions that address real world gaps and provide immediate value to cybersecurity defenders and organizations around the world.