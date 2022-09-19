Ravin AI joins Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner

Ravin’s automated vehicle inspection tool enables non-professionals, like insurance customers, to capture the condition of a vehicle accurately. It leverages advanced computer vision and deep learning to analyze car damage and generate a 360-degree condition report or repair estimate.

When completed, Ravin’s Ready for Guidewire integration will enable Guidewire users to access its vehicle inspection tool from within ClaimCenter, expediting and enhancing the vehicle inspection process.

“Our technology was built from 360-degree vehicle scans from over half a billion organic images and includes our unique capture AI,” said Eliron Ekstein, co-founder and chief executive officer, Ravin AI.

“We built these tools to not only analyze images uploaded manually, but also to automatically capture the correct images for the user, which make it easier for customers and more accurate for their insurers. We are thrilled to be connecting our technology with Guidewire’s, making it simple for our shared customers to settle their auto claims faster.”, Ekstein continued.

“We are delighted to welcome Ravin to the PartnerConnect ecosystem as our newest Solution partner,” said Becky Mattick, vice president, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire.

“We look forward to seeing Ravin’s technology, derived from deep automotive knowledge, help our shared customers reduce fraud, save on costs, and accelerate cycle times.”, Mattick continued.