iBASIS collaborates with jtendo to protect customers’ signaling networks

iBASIS has integrated the multi-protocol signaling firewall of jtendo to its Managed Cloud-Based Security Portfolio, iBASIS Security iQ360.

The increase in the number of network protocols (also covering 5G), technologies, and roaming traffic creates a greater complexity requiring advanced features for testing and cross-protocol correlation to monitor, analyze, detect, and prevent security breaches.

The strategic partnership combines jtendo security audit experience, deep technical knowledge of telco protocols, and cross-protocol correlation expertise with iBASIS’ international and managed cloud-based skills, with dedicated security centers in Americas, Europe, and Asia.

“The growing threat trend around today’s telecom networks drives the need for innovative security management solutions that can adapt quickly to new threats,” says Guillaume Klein, iBASIS Vice President, Product Management.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with jtendo to achieve effective threat management and be able to leverage their unique auditing and multiprotocol expertise to raise the level of protection even further.”, Klein continued.

“We are very proud to partner with one of the largest international signaling, voice, and data networks and complement iBASIS’ 360-degree intelligence-based solution,” adds Piotr Szymański, jtendo CEO.

“Mobile operators are increasingly searching for threat management that continuously adapts to their ever-changing network landscape, offering a flexible managed solution hosted on the IPX network is an effective way to secure their signaling network as an ongoing process. We are always there to support our customers in keeping their network safe in all areas.”, Szymański continued.

The iBASIS Security iQ360 platform provides MNOs with a process automation to assess vulnerability and address security risks with advanced auditing. The solution relies on in-depth visibility, monitoring, and attack detection complemented with automatic rule updates against continuously evolving threats.