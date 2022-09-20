Shockoe and Veriff partner to help users prevent fraud and comply with regulations

Shockoe and Veriff collaborate to pave the way for secure mobile solutions by allowing businesses to create mobile apps accessible to real users, preventing fraud and providing privacy.

Shockoe creates solutions that are measurable, impactful, and intuitive. Shockoe works across industries to create tools for internal and external users with the goal of making tech that makes life easier.

As a full service mobile team Shockoe provides customers with design, development, and deployment capabilities, working with businesses from start to finish to create an app that meets their needs and creates measurable and meaningful change.

“I’m thrilled to announce this new partnership with Veriff, it ensures mobile apps designed together can better meet users needs,” said Alex Otanez, Shockoe CEO. “Together we’ll work to build a future that is immersive, connected, and secure.”

Veriff’s AI-powered identity verification solution provides identity fraud prevention, Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance, and fast conversions of customers. Simply put, Veriff helps companies convert and onboard more real customers while stopping bad actors.

With over 10,200 covered IDs across 190 countries and in 45 languages, Veriff offers a global solution to convert more users, prevent fraud and comply with regulations. Veriff enables users to take a selfie and snap a photo of an ID for identity verification in seconds, making their solution not only essential to businesses but easy to use for customers.

“The partnership Veriff and Shockoe have formed will seamlessly enable identity verification as a foundational element for Shockoe, powering the success of their customers. We are thrilled to have Veriff’s IDV solution accessible to industries reliant on providing a fast and easy to use onboarding and fraud detection solution for their customers, while keeping them safe. Together Shockoe and Veriff become a stronger force for good,” shared Manuel Solis III, Head of Global Partnerships & Alliances at Veriff.

Both organizations look forward to building a more secure, intuitive future for mobile solutions.

Recently Veriff launched their new R.E.V. Partner Program (Revenue Expansion with Veriff) to provide a clear path to support Veriff’s growing ecosystem of partners. The program is designed to support partners in sales and marketing along with providing partners with Veriff’s premium IDV platform to help meet the demands of end customers desiring to combat identity theft and fraud.

The program can be tailored to meet the needs of a specific partner type based on their own business, offering flexibility to support the partner as their business scales.