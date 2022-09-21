ISG and cyberconIQ collaborate to reduce people-related cyber risks

Information Services Group (ISG) has formed a partnership with cyberconIQ, a cybersecurity platform and advisory company, to address the human side of cybersecurity.

Under the new partnership, Information Services Group will be able to offer its clients the capabilities of cyberconIQ’s Human Defense Platform, a SaaS-based solution that helps mitigate the human factors that create cyber risk, while cyberconIQ will be able to offer its customers access to the full range of ISG Cybersecurity services.

“People are one of the biggest risks to enterprise cybersecurity,” said Doug Saylors, partner and co-leader of ISG Cybersecurity.

“Some 85 percent of breaches today involve human error, with breaches caused by phishing attempts up 25 percent in the last year alone. To combat this problem, enterprises need to strengthen their cybersecurity culture and help people become their own—and their employers’—best protection against cyber threats.”, Saylors continued.

Saylors said the partnership with cyberconIQ will enable ISG Cybersecurity to offer its clients a platform-based approach to identify individual risk styles among employees, increase overall security awareness, and actively monitor, measure, model and manage people-related cyber risk.

“The solution set of cyberconIQ is a welcome addition to ISG Cybersecurity’s market-leading portfolio of advisory, benchmarking, sourcing, organizational change management and third-party risk management capabilities,” Saylors said.

CyberconIQ’s Human Defense Platform is proven to reduce people-related cyber risk by up to 95 percent, said the company’s CEO and Founder Dr. James Norrie.

“We are able to substantially reduce cyber risk by leveraging our CYBERology approach – the intersection of cybersecurity and psychology,” said Norrie. “We embed behavioral science methods targeting changes in on-the-job behavior into all of our cybersecurity solutions.”

The cyberconIQ offering includes the patented myQ Risk-Style Questionnaire, unIQue Security Awareness Education modules, cybermetrIQs Cyber Risk Dashboard, phishFixIQ Phishing Simulation and Remediation solution, and leaderIQ adaptive learning approach to creating a risk-aware and compliant culture.

“We are excited to be working with ISG and its blue-chip client roster to bring the benefits of our human-centered approach to cybersecurity to more organizations,” Norrie said.

“Working together, our combination of technology and people-based approaches will help companies significantly improve their cyber defenses and risk awareness.”, Norrie continued.

ISG Cybersecurity is a unit of ISG that helps enterprise clients increase their cybersecurity maturity in line with their overall digital transformations. The unit helps clients assess and benchmark their cybersecurity programs, develop a cybersecurity strategy, design and implement their cybersecurity operating model, design overall solutions and select appropriate vendors, manage third-party risk and create and execute cybersecurity awareness and training programs.