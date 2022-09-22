Email-based threats: A pain point for organizations

In this Help Net Security video, Igal Lytzki, Incident Response Analyst at Perception Point, discusses a recent Remcos RAT malware campaign and more broadly, the threat that email-based threats and phishing pose to organizations.

To extract credentials and other sensitive information, cybercriminals use phishing and malicious emails as their preferred infection vectors. According to recent research, nearly one percent of all emails contain malicious links or files, and more than one-quarter of all emails were delivered to the users inbox (not blocked by Microsoft 365).