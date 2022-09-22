NetWitness’ new MDR service helps customers address the ongoing cyber skills shortage

NetWitness announced a new Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service to enable companies to leverage NetWitness for expanded cybersecurity in a fully outsourced model.

The new NetWitness MDR Service helps customers address the ongoing cyber skills shortage while keeping their organizations well-protected from attacks by combining technology, planning, training, and managed detection into a single, complete offering.

Organizations around the globe value NetWitness Platform XDR for its broad and effective threat detection and response capabilities and its ability to address the never-ending and increasingly sophisticated attacks they face. Yet, tools are only part of the solution.

Ultimately, the success of cybersecurity depends on the availability of skilled security analysts and threat hunters, a major challenge due to an ongoing skills shortage. According to the (ISC)² Cybersecurity Workforce Study, 2021, there’s a worldwide gap of over 2.7 million cybersecurity professionals.

“NetWitness delivers outstanding security visibility, threat detection and response,” said Tod Ewasko, Chief Product Officer at NetWitness. “Yet, cybersecurity also requires experienced and skilled professionals, especially for powerful tools like NetWitness XDR. As customers struggle with the current staffing and skills shortages, trusted services like NetWitness Managed Detection and Response and Incident Response offer a winning strategy.”

“We’ve worked shoulder-to-shoulder with NetWitness customers for decades, helping them respond to ever-more-dangerous incidents,” said David Gaik, Senior Director, NetWitness Professional Services. “It’s a natural evolution to offer an MDR service that assures effective detection and response 24/7, so customers receive the maximum benefit of the NetWitness Platform XDR solution, all the time.”

Customers increasingly request an MDR service that works closely with NetWitness XDR. In this focused model, NetWitness provides customized offerings that deliver whatever organizations need: skilled security analysts who connect directly to a NetWitness Platform XDR infrastructure to perform critical functions including threat hunting, incident management, even system administration and upgrades. Internal staff are freed to do strategic activities like planning and systems hardening.

The NetWitness MDR service is an ideal solution for mid-size or smaller enterprises that seek to partner with trusted analysts and threat hunters that deliver world-class cybersecurity on a proven XDR platform. It is initially available in the U.S. and Canada in conjunction with Lumifi Cyber, a premier provider of managed detection, located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Clients outside North America may be serviced by a different NetWitness certified partner.