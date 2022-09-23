Phosphorus and Dewpoint collaborate to deliver a new generation of xIoT security solutions

Phosphorus has announced a partnership with Dewpoint. The IT and security solutions provider will act as a value-added reseller (VAR) for Phosphorus in the US market.

The new partnership will see the two companies jointly delivering a new generation of xIoT security solutions in the US to meet growing enterprise demand for xIoT attack surface management and remediation capabilities.

“xIoT security is a critical need for today’s enterprises, and these risks are left unaddressed by traditional IT security solutions. We look forward to working with Dewpoint to help expand our US sales channels and bring the world’s most advanced xIoT security platform to more organizations,” said Kal Gajera, Director of North America Channels at Phosphorus.

Phosphorus’s Extended Enterprise xIoT Security Platform is the automated security platform, capable of delivering xIoT Attack Surface Management, xIoT Hardening, and Remediation, and xIoT Detection and Response across the full range of IoT, OT, and Network-connected devices—spanning both new and legacy devices.

This enables large organizations to scale xIoT technologies (which can amount to millions of devices per organization) without having to add any additional employees to find, fix, and monitor them.