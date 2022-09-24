SecurityScorecard appoints Susan M. Gordon to Board of Directors

SecurityScorecard has unveiled that The Honorable Susan M. Gordon, former Principal Deputy Director of U.S. National Intelligence, has been appointed to its Board of Directors as an independent director.

Gordon was the second-most senior intelligence official in the U.S., where she provided operational oversight of the agencies within the U.S. Intelligence Community, transforming how the community addressed emerging political, economic and national security trends.

“Sue has been a winner at the highest levels of government and an influential member of the intelligence community. Her experience, intellect and passion for making the world a safer place makes her a perfect addition to our Board,” said Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO and co-founder of SecurityScorecard.

“She will be an incredible asset to our customers as we transform how public and private organizations measure and mitigate cyber risk. We are thrilled to welcome Sue to our growing roster of Board members and advisors.”, Yampolskiy continued.

MSNBC recently described Gordon as “one of the most respected U.S. intelligence officers of her generation,” and she has been advising former U.S. Presidents since President Ronald Reagan. Prior to serving as principal deputy director of National Intelligence, Gordon was the deputy director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA).

She spent more than 30 years in the U.S. intelligence community, the bulk of which were with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), holding leadership positions in collection, analysis, support and operations. In her last assignment, Gordon simultaneously served as director of the CIA’s Information Operations Center and the CIA Director’s senior advisor on cyber issues.

“I’m so excited to join SecurityScorecard’s Board of Directors,” said Ms. Gordon. “I love the company, its people and the problem it solves—you can’t improve what you can’t measure. SecurityScorecard’s objective security ratings are trusted by the public and private sector alike to continuously monitor and measure cyber risk.”

“Sue is a consummate leader. Her experiences at the highest levels of government and as an advisor to Microsoft provide her with unique insights on the tech landscape and the broader cybersecurity community,” said Frank Cilluffo, Director of Auburn’s McCrary Institute for Cyber and Critical Infrastructure Security.

“She not only understands the threat and risk we face, but also how to address it—and with urgency. I look forward to the new perspectives and know-how she will bring to SecurityScorecard.”, Cilluffo continued.

“Sue Gordon has a breadth of experience from serving in many leadership capacities in the government, enabling her to think both operationally and strategically. She will bring that perspective to bear in her role with SecurityScorecard,” said Michael Daniel, CEO of the Cyber Threat Alliance. “Moreover, she has a lot of respect in the cyber community.”

Gordon is currently a fellow at Duke and Harvard Universities and serves as a director for CACI International, Avantus Federal, BlackSky Technology and the MITRE Corporation. She is the founder of Gordon Ventures LLC and advises several technology companies whose focus range from software development to quantum; from cyber to space systems; and from building new networks to supporting young entrepreneurs.

Gordon holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Duke University, where she was a three-time captain of the Duke Women’s Basketball team. She is a highly sought-after commentator on global intelligence matters and national security, having recently been featured on MSNBC and in The New York Times.