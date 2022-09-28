Echoworx and Saepio Information Security join forces to protect users from breaches and data loss

Echoworx joins forces with Saepio Information Security to provide secure delivery of confidential and sensitive information to any email recipient in the world.

77% of tech leaders cited the need to increase protection of their documents and messages in transit, found a study conducted by Forrester on behalf of Echoworx. For businesses like Saepio – a UK-founded managed services, advisory and technology implementation company – providing future fit security strategies is a crucial step in protecting their clients from breaches and data loss.

“Today’s technology leaders are looking to implement leading-edge strategies. Through our partnership with Echoworx, we’re providing our customers an innovative, modernized approach to email and data protection,” says Joseph Hedegaard Ganly, Solutions Architect at Saepio.

“We strive to deliver a three-tier ‘policy, people, and product’ approach to information security and importantly, maintain it ongoing, and Echoworx helps us tackle this challenge for our clients beautifully.”, Hedegaard Ganly continued.

The risks of cyber-crimes and data breaches are constantly evolving; having cyber and information security that evolves along with it is essential for keeping data safe, but also keeping up with client needs and meeting regulatory requirements.

“451 Research said it best: Email security is making a strong case to be the next next-gen market in cybersecurity,” says Rosario Perri, VP Channels EMEA at Echoworx. “Working with consultative professionals, like Saepio, who only partner with a select group of trusted security vendors, means they truly understand the value of best practice security.”