Aunalytics Security Patching Platform protects users against system compromise

Aunalytics initiated its Security Patching Platform, Co-managed Patching as a Service to complement the company’s Advanced Security solution suite.

Windows OS and supported 3rd party patch management allow for tighter security in the defense against cyberattacks and the new offering ensures active remediation.

According to a 2022 Data Breach Investigations Report by Verizon, around 70 percent of successful cyberattacks exploited known vulnerabilities with available patches, making it important to update operating systems and applications regularly to prevent such attacks. Now, Aunalytics’ new technology as a service includes the tools, structure, strategy and intelligence for managing patch deployment and is a complete solution with best practices, templates, libraries, and built-in alert thresholds.

Lack of security patching leads to vulnerabilities within an organization’s information systems, internal controls, or system processes, which can then be exploited by cybercriminals. Using a collection of tools, cyber attackers use the vulnerability to gain unauthorized access to corporate systems and data. Identifying and resolving vulnerabilities is very important since a successful exploit can lead to a full-scale system breach.

Workstation and server application patching ensures that organizations have baseline protection against the latest security vulnerabilities, preventing such attacks before they occur. However, patching can be difficult to manage and update in real-time as software fixes are published on an ongoing basis. Setting up and coordinating manual patching across an organization can be extremely cumbersome, taking days to organize, schedule, and execute across an entire company.

McKinsey cites good patch management as a top proactive maintenance measure that can help organizations prevent cyberattacks. However, knowing the priority level for patch installment can be confusing and lead to poor patch management as a result. Enlisting the help of a partner to employ security patching best-practices can add true value to many organizations. Aunalytics patch detection, download, and installment methods are developed considering each client’s security and uptime requirements and prioritized in order of threat potential. Aunalytics’ experienced security patching team proactively monitors for updates, eliminating worry for end users and server administrators.

As part of the new service, users gain access to comprehensive security solutions with customized alerting and vulnerability prioritization, leveraging proprietary solutions and processes. The platform facilitates collaboration between IT and security teams and includes the following capabilities:

Inventory and performance management and proactive alerting

Patch deployment control strategy, prioritization, planning

Patch vetting and blacklisting intelligence

Windows Operating System patch management

Supported 3rd Party Patch Management

Anti-Malware

DNS-based Malware Protection

Device Encryption Management

Innovative management tool library

“Security patch exploits can have extremely damaging effects on an organization, decreasing revenues or causing reputational damage, making it imperative to have security patching in place,” said Chris Nicholson, Vice President of Managed IT Services. “Aunalytics’ Security Patching Platform services allow for the rapid resolution of these concerns to maintain the highest levels of cyber-resiliency.”