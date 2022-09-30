Help Net Security
The current state of cloud security

Cloud security became much more complicated as COVID-19 hit and remote/hybrid workforces emerged. Organizations are struggling to sufficiently secure new cloud environments implemented during the pandemic while maintaining legacy equipment and trying to adapt their overall security strategy to the evolving landscape.

In this Help Net Security video, Ryan Sydlik, Security Engineer at Telos, explores where cloud security stands today, what challenges remain from the pandemic, and how organizations can address them.



