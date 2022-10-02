Kyndryl and Citrix join forces to help businesses improve workplace collaboration

Kyndryl has announced a global alliance with Citrix to help businesses improve workplace collaboration and employee productivity to address the rapidly changing requirements of today’s hybrid workforce on a global scale.

By leveraging the longstanding operational and industry expertise of Kyndryl’s Digital Workplace Services, powered by Citrix DaaS, both companies will continue to develop end-to-end IT management services and virtual desktop solutions across hybrid and multi-cloud environments for new and existing customers.

Through the alliance, Kyndryl will extend the reach of its framework of flexible workplace modernization services designed and deployed for Citrix’s core technologies, including comprehensive desktop and application virtualization managed services that provide secure, remote access to corporate assets from any device or location, while enhancing overall employee satisfaction and end-user experiences.

“Kyndryl and Citrix have worked side-by-side as longstanding partners for nearly two decades, and we’re thrilled to continue growing our relationship and customer offerings with Citrix,” said Ivan Dopplé, General Manager, Kyndryl Digital Workplace Services Global Practice.

“Both companies have always remained hyper-focused on helping our global customers navigate the complexities of the modern-day workplace and embracing agility as the business landscape continues to shift at unprecedented speed.”, Dopplé continued.

Kyndryl currently provides managed application support services for over 400,000 Citrix users to enterprises around the world.

The service offerings provided in collaboration with Citrix include:

VDI/DaaS/Virtual app transformation services: Driving agility and user experiences by building and transforming clients through the delivery of modern DaaS solutions

Secure remote access services: Delivering DaaS implementations that strengthen security postures and enhance protection of customer data while facing the challenges of growing remote workforces

Cloud Migrations with Citrix: Helping customers accelerate their journey to the cloud by delivering an integrated digital workspace with advanced security capabilities that unifies multiple Citrix Cloud services onto a single, unified platform across on-premises, public and hybrid cloud environments.

“Kyndryl is an important and trusted partnership for Citrix, with deep technical expertise in managing and delivering Citrix solutions across public and on-premises cloud platforms,” said Michelle Senecal de Fonseca, Vice President, Citrix Global Cloud Innovation Strategic Partnerships.

“Now more than ever before, workers are the most valuable asset for any organization, but businesses continue to face new challenges in successfully implementing the tools and technologies that foster real collaboration and productivity. With Kyndryl, our combined workplace solutions and skills have the unmatched ability to provide tangible impact and growth for our customers and their employees alike.”, de Fonseca continued.