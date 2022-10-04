Kocho acquires Mobliciti to strengthen its mobile management and security capabilities

The deal adds strategic mobile management and security capabilities to Kocho’s growing service portfolio, allowing customers of both organisations to benefit from an end-to-end range of best-in-class services that will further accelerate their digital transformation programmes.

Mobliciti‘s range of mobile threat detection services allow customers to defend against the rising number of cyber threats targeted at mobile and personal devices, ensuring that they can adopt new flexible working practices without risk of attack. Its mobile device management capabilities allow companies to find the right-fit for their mobile estates, eradicating overspend on both hardware and licenses.

Mobliciti’s mobile security expertise complements and enhances Kocho’s existing services capabilities, which have been designed to enable mid-size and enterprise organisations to transform their business models through the adoption and round-the-clock management of cyber security, identity management and cloud-based services.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mobliciti to the Kocho Group – it has an impressive portfolio of customers working in high-risk industries, which is testament to the team’s dedication, skill and mobile expertise,” said Des Lekerman, CEO at Kocho.

“For many organisations, mobile devices represent their soft underbelly, providing criminals easy access to corporate data; they are also complex and costly to manage. With Mobliciti onboard, Kocho can now help organisations tackle the mobile challenge as part of their overall digital transformation and security strategies. This will enable us to add even more value to our customers, as well as deliver growth by opening up new markets.”, Lekerman continued.

“Kocho is hugely ambitious and on an impressive growth trajectory, so we are delighted to be joining it at such an exciting time,” said Shane Taylor, CEO and co-founder at Mobliciti.

“Kocho’s enterprise-level cyber security and identity credentials, together with its extensive experience of Microsoft environments, brings new and exciting capabilities to our customer base. Just as importantly, its steadfast focus on being a great place to work, where people collaborate and are celebrated for their contribution, really chimes with our own values and provides a solid foundation for future growth.”, Taylor continued.

Mobliciti’s service offering spans mobile device and network management, unified endpoint management, mobile threat defence, identity and multi-factor authentication, data protection, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), cloud key management, AI-enabled wireless networking and security, secure home office solutions and a range of collaboration services.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.