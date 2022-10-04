SecurityScorecard partners with HCLTech to improve customers’ ability to resolve risk

SecurityScorecard announced a strategic partnership with HCLTech to offer combined solutions that provide a holistic approach to security management, improving customers’ ability to see, resolve and communicate risk more effectively.

HCLTech offers its customers SecurityScorecard’s leading cybersecurity ratings as part of its Cybersecurity and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) offering, enabling customers to proactively gain visibility of their vendor ecosystem, and the security posture of each vendor and manage their cybersecurity threat landscape. SecurityScorecard’s services are now integrated with HCLTech’s Cyber Security Fusion Center (CSFC).

HCLTech’s managed security services, coupled with Security Scorecard’s platform and rating data, enable customers to proactively monitor, identify, investigate, respond, report, and evaluate cyber risks and recommend best practices to mitigate those threats. SecurityScorecard ensures customers achieve a responsive cybersecurity ecosystem security postures, including their third and fourth-party vendors, are constantly monitored and reviewed for 360-degree protection.

“Customers are struggling to keep up with managing, understanding and reducing risk not only within their organization, but with their expanding third-party environments,” said Amit Jain, Executive Vice President, Cybersecurity & GRC Services, HCLTech. “By integrating SecurityScorecard’s ratings to HCLTech’s Cyber Security Fusion Centers (CSFCs), we will provide our customers valuable new security perspectives about their vendor ecosystem and help proactively mitigate threats.”

SecurityScorecard collects and analyzes global threat signals that give organizations instant visibility into the security posture of vendors and business partners, and the capability to self-assess their security posture. The technology continuously monitors ten groups of risk factors to instantly deliver an easy-to-understand A-F rating.

“SecurityScorecard is helping power the next generation of managed security service providers with the technology and tools required to effectively manage the ever-expanding threat landscape,” said Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO and co-Founder, SecurityScorecard. “We’re excited to partner with HCLTech to provide our joint customers enhanced security management.”