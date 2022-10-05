ioSafe unveils new feature in Solo G3 Secure to deliver protection for a fireproof and waterproof drive

ioSafe has introduced air-gapped cybersecurity capability in its ioSafe Solo G3 Secure external hard drive. The Solo G3 Secure drive contains a barrier between a computer and the ioSafe Solo G3 Secure storage device. This feature delivers protection for a fireproof and waterproof drive.

“ioSafe continues to innovate to extend its industry-leading fireproof and waterproof data protection solutions,” said Randal Barber, CEO of ioSafe parent company CDSG.

“Combined with its renowned and unprecedented time-to-recovery, businesses and government agencies, media companies and creative professionals, can restore massive amounts of data without loss even if a disaster should occur.”, Barber continued.

With the Solo G3 Secure, a user authorizes computer access to the self-encrypting drive using a smartphone app via Bluetooth. Without access authorization, the drive is invisible to the computer, and data is protected from cyberattack as well as fire and water.

The authorized user must stay within 10 feet of the Solo G3 Secure or the connection to the computer is lost. In addition, after ten incorrect or unauthorized entry attempts, the drive is wiped.

The ioSafe Solo G3 Secure contains a FIPS 140-2 Level-3 validated self-encrypting drive, which uses XTS-AES 256-bit full-disk hardware encryption.

The new ioSafe Solo G3 Secure is available in 2TB and 4TB options with USB 3.2 gen 1 connectivity (5 Gbps). The devices include a two-year hardware warranty and two years of Data Recovery Service.