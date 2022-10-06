BigID Hotspot Reporting enables organizations to visualize their riskiest data

BigID announced Hotspot Reporting, a new feature that gives organizations the power to visualize and remediate their riskiest data.

Customers can now easily visualize their data risk in a dashboard designed to surface data hotspots across all dimensions: including sensitivity, location, type of information, and more.

With this new reporting capability, organizations can now:

Accelerate insight by quickly and easily finding their riskiest data

Save time by prioritizing their biggest data vulnerabilities

Proactively reduce their attack surface and mitigate risk

“As more businesses come under attack, they need to take a holistic approach to data security,” said Nimrod Vax, Head of Product and Co-founder of BigID. “Guided by hotspots that highlight your sensitive and critical data, you can prioritize and protect the data that matters most.”