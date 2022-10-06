BigID Hotspot Reporting enables organizations to visualize their riskiest data

BigID announced Hotspot Reporting, a new feature that gives organizations the power to visualize and remediate their riskiest data.
Customers can now easily visualize their data risk in a dashboard designed to surface data hotspots across all dimensions: including sensitivity, location, type of information, and more.
With this new reporting capability, organizations can now:
- Accelerate insight by quickly and easily finding their riskiest data
- Save time by prioritizing their biggest data vulnerabilities
- Proactively reduce their attack surface and mitigate risk
“As more businesses come under attack, they need to take a holistic approach to data security,” said Nimrod Vax, Head of Product and Co-founder of BigID. “Guided by hotspots that highlight your sensitive and critical data, you can prioritize and protect the data that matters most.”