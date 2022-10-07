Cynet collaborates with TD SYNNEX to provide businesses with automated protection against attacks

Cynet announced it has signed an agreement with TD SYNNEX, a distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem.

The partnership will significantly expand the distribution of Cynet’s pioneering cybersecurity platform that helps organizations easily deploy automated, comprehensive protection against attacks, without the need for advanced skills, large security teams, or multiple technology products.

Cynet selected TD SYNNEX for their shared values of delivering value and a commitment to innovative thinking. With more than 22,000 dedicated employees, TD SYNNEX provides innovative technology products, services, and solutions to the world. Over 150,000 customers in more than 100 countries rely on TD SYNNEX to help them maximize the value of their IT investments, improve business outcomes, and unlock new opportunities for growth.

Cynet provides channel-friendly programs designed to help solution providers solve their customers’ ever-evolving IT demands. Cynet’s 360 AutoXDR platform is an easily managed XDR solution that protects users, files, hosts, and networks from one console with built-in automated remediation. Cynet360 Complete is sold on a single inclusive SKU to deliver a packaged security solution that solves business problems for mid-market organizations, while being scalable to hundreds of thousands of endpoints.

“Cynet has pioneered an innovative solution addressing the resource-drain and vulnerabilities tied to today’s cybersecurity approach,” said Cheryl Neal, Vice President of New Vendor Acquisition, TD SYNNEX. “The Cynet 360 AutoXDR platform will provide exceptional value to our partner ecosystem by putting cybersecurity on autopilot, so organizations can free up limited resources and focus on growth. We are delighted to be the first U.S.-based channel distributor for this technology.”

“As a channel-first company, we are excited to partner with a world-class organization like TD SYNNEX. Their focus on delivering industry-leading technologies that provide the maximum value from IT investments is a perfect match for Cynet,” said Eyal Gruner, co-founder and CEO, Cynet. “Cynet designed every factor of our partner program to drive mutual profitability for solution providers. With TD SYNNEX’s expansive reach and the trust it has earned among its network of solution providers, we believe this will be a rewarding relationship.”