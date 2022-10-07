SecurityScorecard partners with Wordtext Systems to expand its reach in the APAC region

SecurityScorecard and Wordtext Systems join forces to transform how organizations in the region navigate cyber risk.

The partnership gives organizations in the region access to SecurityScorecard’s proprietary ratings system. Using easy-to-understand A-F graded scorecards, the company and its team of industry experts provide organizations with deep analysis of cyber threat intelligence and comprehensive monitoring and assessment tools to manage third-party risk, ensure compliance reporting is accurate, and help foster more informed decisions.

“SecurityScorecard is the perfect addition to our growing cybersecurity portfolio as we aim to offer solutions to cover all functions of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework,” said Oliver Co, Assistant Vice President, WSI.

“As the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, the company will empower organizations to assess their security posture for self-monitoring and external risk management, which fulfills the Identify function of the NIST framework.”, Co continued.

WSI has been a pioneer IT distributor in the Philippines for over 40 years, with over 44 products in its portfolio. SecurityScorecard’s security ratings, automated assessments, and third-party risk management will strengthen WSI’s security portfolio, allowing companies across industries to transform how they understand, mitigate, and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees, and vendors.

“As the threat landscape continues to evolve rapidly, organizations are under mounting pressure to more effectively manage their cybersecurity risks across their entire supply chain,” said Albert Kuo, Vice President of APAC Sales at SecurityScorecard.

“Our partnership with WSI allows SecurityScorecard to continue expanding its reach and intelligence in the APAC region and gives companies throughout the Philippines the tools to transform their security posture while maintaining compliance with government regulations.”, Kuo continued.

The partnership is the latest in a series of strategic investments to expand SecurityScorecard’s reach and intelligence in the APAC region. In April, SecurityScorecard announced a partnership with TriTech Distribution Limited to help enterprises gain greater visibility into security vulnerabilities across their organizations.