Permutive and PubMatic partner to maintain control and safety over data

As advertisers seek out privacy-centric addressability solutions, Permutive and PubMatic partnership makes publisher data more accessible to advertisers and monetizable for publishers.

This new partnership pairs PubMatic’s Connect – which enables media buyers to seamlessly connect with their target audiences across the open internet – with Permutive’s audience infrastructure, which gives publishers 100% addressability and the control to unlock first-party audiences consistently across all media transaction types. The result is scalable and streamlined demand for publisher first-party data.

As consumers opt-out of third-party tracking for advertising, the partnership answers an overwhelming market demand for first-party solutions that deliver addressability at scale while using consumers’ data responsibly.

“The partnership between Permutive and PubMatic will deliver unparalleled, addressable supply to advertisers while empowering publishers like BuzzFeed, Inc. to maintain control and safety over our data,” said Alex Mason, Head of Programmatic Operations at BuzzFeed.

“This will bridge a scalable audience alternative across the buy and sell side, without cookies, and marks another step toward responsible advertising.”, Mason continued.

Through this partnership, advertisers and agencies buying on the PubMatic platform have ease of access to Permutive-facilitated cohorts, which provide privacy-safe audience targeting across all browsers without the need for third-party cookies.

Publishers can unlock demand from advertisers via PubMatic’s Connect while maintaining control of their first-party data. Connect enables first-party data activation alongside contextual signals, seller-defined audiences, and modeled audiences to help data owners drive monetization and media buyers drive performance responsibly.

“PubMatic Connect is an industry-leading addressability solution that brings together a portfolio of leading-edge partners like Permutive,” said Andrew Baron, SVP, Addressability and Marketplace at PubMatic.

“Together we are delivering high-performing first-party data that drives results for advertisers and publishers while protecting consumer privacy.”, Baron continued.

“Enabling cohorts through PubMatic’s Connect allows advertisers and publishers to achieve addressability at scale without compromising on privacy,” said Mark Pearlstein, Chief Revenue Officer at Permutive.

“Together, PubMatic and Permutive are powering infrastructure built for a privacy-first future where first-party data and first-party relationships are the engine for advertising in a more responsible web.”, Pearlstein continued.

PubMatic and Permutive will empower both advertisers and publishers to harness the full potential of first-party data, stay ahead of regulatory changes to focus on strategic activities, and protect consumers.