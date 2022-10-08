SirionLabs appoints Evangelos Apostolou as General Counsel

SirionLabs has appointed Evangelos Apostolou as General Counsel to oversee the company’s legal function as it expands globally.

Apostolou was President, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) for Sirion from 2016 to 2018 and has been a member of the Sirion Advisory Board since 2018. He was previously an equity partner and general counsel of Ernst & Young (EY) in APAC, served as a principal of an EY law practice member firm in Southeast Asia, and was Vice President, Chief Counsel of APAC for British Telecom.

“I am delighted to be joining the leadership team,” said Apostolou. “Our company’s innovation-led vision of CLM, as much as our commitment to customer success, points to a future of continued global growth and achievement. I am truly excited to be a part of delivering that future.”

“Evangelos’ depth of experience and focus on operational excellence in scaling impactful legal and contracting functions across the enterprise technology sector is critical to our continued success as a company,” said Ajay Agrawal, founder and CEO of SirionLabs.

“His leadership and expertise across both public and private markets will prove invaluable to Sirion in a time of high-growth and transition. We are pleased to welcome Evangelos to the company and look forward to having him as a key member of our executive team.”, Agrawal continued.

Sirion’s smarter contracting platform, SirionOne, offers contracting artificial intelligence (AI), acknowledged by analysts and customers for its depth, speed and accuracy.

Unlike conventional CLM tools that use AI in a limited, siloed capacity, SirionOne seamlessly leverages AI across the full end-to-end contracting process – from digitization and analysis of legacy contracts, to automated legal review and risk assessment during contract negotiations.

Through this holistic approach, SirionOne drives business acceleration while improving risk mitigation and maximizing business value for clients.