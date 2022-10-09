Strata Identity names Chris Veith as Senior Director of Global Alliances

Chris Veith joins Strata from Okta and, as Senior Director of Global Alliances, will lead the company’s global systems integrator (GSI) partner program. He will manage Strata’s relationships with GSIs, including EY, Deloitte, and Wipro, who serve as trusted partners for Digital Transformation programs in the Global 2000 market.

“Global systems integrators are an integral part of our go-to-market strategy, given their ability to accelerate time to value for large enterprises they support,” said Eric Olden, CEO of Strata Identity.

“Chris is a proven alliances executive with a stellar track record in the identity management market. He will help us build out our partner program and work with the world’s top GSIs to deliver highly scalable identity orchestration and integration solutions that meet the complex demands of the world’s largest organizations.”, Olden continued.

Chris joins Strata from identity provider Okta where he served as Senior Director, Global Alliances. He has also served in senior alliance management positions with Auth0, OneLogin, IBM, and Sterling Commerce (an AT&T company).

“Strata’s Maverics platform enables enterprises to speed up digital transformation initiatives by simplifying application modernization, deploying passwordless authentication, and crafting user journeys, while GSIs have the business vision and technical prowess to implement complex large-scale identity orchestration projects,” said Chris Veith.

“I look forward to working with our GSI partners to help customers solve their identity management challenges, especially for customer identity and access management (CIAM) and fraud prevention use cases.”, Veith continued.