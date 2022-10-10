Increasing network visibility is critical to improving security posture

IT leaders around the world share a ubiquitous appetite for greater network visibility. The findings of a Forrester Consulting study underscore a convergence in security with networking, which IT decision-makers now view as the missing strategy that will improve security response, automate compliance tasks, and better manage processes and outcomes.

In this Help Net Security video, Anthony James, VP of Product Marketing at Infoblox, discusses why visibility is synonymous with improving efficiency and performance for networking and security professionals.