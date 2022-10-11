Thoma Bravo acquires ForgeRock for $2.3 billion

ForgeRock announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, a software investment firm, for $23.25 per share, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $2.3 billion.

The offer represents a premium of approximately 53% over ForgeRock’s closing share price on October 10, 2022, the last full trading day prior to the transaction announcement, and a premium of approximately 44% over the volume weighted average price of ForgeRock stock for the 30 days ending October 10, 2022.

“We are pleased to partner with Thoma Bravo to build on the strength of our comprehensive platform,” said Fran Rosch, ForgeRock’s Chief Executive Officer. “The transaction offers a unique opportunity to create value for all of our stakeholders and is a clear validation of our team’s outstanding work and the start of an exciting new chapter for ForgeRock, our customers, and our partner ecosystem. We are confident that Thoma Bravo’s resources and insights will help us continue to drive innovation in our platform and deliver even more value for customers.”

“Identity-centric cybersecurity solutions are a critical enabler for businesses to digitally transform their operations, and ForgeRock’s solutions combine both the advanced security and customer usability needed in the market,” said Chip Virnig, a Partner at Thoma Bravo. “We look forward to partnering with ForgeRock to leverage our deep sector expertise and support the company to capitalize on this tremendous market opportunity.”

Transaction details

The transaction, which was unanimously approved by the ForgeRock Board of Directors, is currently expected to close in the first half of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by ForgeRock’s shareholders and the receipt of required regulatory approvals. Upon completion of the transaction, ForgeRock’s common stock will no longer be publicly listed and ForgeRock will become a privately held company.

Third quarter 2022 financial results

ForgeRock will announce its financial results for its third quarter on November 9, 2022. The news release will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. In light of the announced transaction with Thoma Bravo, ForgeRock will not conduct an earnings conference call.

Advisors

J.P. Morgan is acting as exclusive financial advisor to ForgeRock and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C., is acting as legal counsel to ForgeRock. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is acting as legal counsel to Thoma Bravo.