NetSPI’s blockchain penetration testing service helps organizations protect blockchain solutions

NetSPI announced its new deployment-inclusive blockchain penetration testing service. The company will provide a comprehensive, full-spectrum evaluation of blockchain-based deployments to enterprises by utilizing its decades of penetration testing expertise, coupled with its understanding of the architecture’s unique security concerns.

Its blockchain penetration testing services will evaluate all deployment models, including private, permissioned, consortia, and public, and various distributed ledger technologies including ConsenSys Codefi, R3 Corda, Hyperledger Fabric, custodial platforms and public chains, and more.

“Blockchain’s biggest innovations are below the surface,” according to the Forbes Blockchain 50 2022. The world’s largest organizations are now using distributed ledger technology to manage daily operations, from verifying insurance claims to tracking auto parts in the supply chain. Organizations are recognizing the scalability, competitive advantages, and revenue opportunities it presents.

“As adoption skyrockets, technology and security teams will need to quickly develop their blockchain acumen to support and protect these solutions – this begins with identifying and addressing people, process, and technology gaps,” said Travis Hoyt, Chief Technology Officer at NetSPI. “Our new blockchain penetration testing service line demonstrates NetSPI’s commitment to be relentlessly future focused, so our customers can be too.”

Enterprises currently leveraging or evaluating the potential of blockchain can partner with NetSPI to improve the security of their deployments.