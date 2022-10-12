Andrew Rubin joins Armorblox Board of Directors

Armorblox announced the appointment of Andrew Rubin to its board of directors. Rubin, who currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Illumio, joins Armorblox in its efforts to protect organizations against email-based, sophisticated and targeted cyberthreats.

“Andrew is a visionary who co-founded and built Illumio into one of the world’s most innovative and enduring cybersecurity companies,” said DJ Sampath, Co-founder and CEO of Armorblox. “Andrew’s operational experience in scaling and building a category defining company that serves the needs of cybersecurity teams within organizations worldwide will be invaluable to Armorblox and our customers as we continue our rapid growth. We’re truly excited to have him join our board.”

Rubin brings deep insights that are drawn from a very successful career that spans decades of experience taking new ideas from inception and building them into category-defining companies. Goldman Sachs has named Rubin as one of the “100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs” each year since 2015 as part of its Builders & Innovators program. Under Rubin’s leadership, Illlumio has built the industry for zero-trust security segmentation and has raised over $500M in venture capital, achieving unicorn status and servicing more than 15% of Fortune 100 companies — including Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas SA, and Salesforce.

“Armorblox has a unique approach to solving the email security problem. By understanding patterns of good and bad communications using Natural Language Understanding, they’ve proven that they can stop insidious attacks over emails,” said Rubin. “Email is ubiquitous and every enterprise is upgrading its email security stack from legacy secure email gateways to more modern API-based solutions. Armorblox has a terrific team, a differentiated product, and is solving this problem at the right time. I am truly excited to be a part of this journey.”

The Armorblox platform connects over APIs and analyzes thousands of signals to understand who users are, what they do, and how they communicate. With this context, Armorblox protects against advanced email attacks like business email compromise, and also helps organizations stay compliant by preventing sensitive data from falling into the wrong hands. Armorblox protects over 58,000 customers including several Fortune 500 and Cloud 100 organizations.