Kami Vision unveils Smart Detect AI models to reduce unnecessary alerts

Kami Vision announces the release of Smart Detect now available on nearly all Kami Home security products. The new Smart Detect AI models provide homeowners with greater control over their home security systems to monitor their indoor and outdoor premises in the way that best suits their lifestyle, needs and preferences.

“Our new Smart Detect AI models go far beyond the industry standard of motion detection,” said Yamin Durrani, CEO of Kami Vision. “Users can now receive only the alerts that really matter – someone visiting their home, a pet doing something funny or in need of help – rather than the potential distraction of alerts due to bugs flying in front of the camera or sprinkler heads watering the lawn.”

Available in any Kami Home smart security camera, the Smart Detect AI models accurately identify the characteristics of any person, vehicle or animal. Users choose which categories they want to be alerted about and receive detailed identifying information in their Kami Home mobile application. By distinguishing between people, vehicles and animals, users can customize and prioritize the alerts they want to receive and significantly reduce false alarms.

“The new Smart Detect features underscore our mission to develop AI solutions that improve security, safety and peace of mind for people and businesses around the world,” added Durrani.

The average US smartphone user receives 46 app push notifications per day. But the human brain has limited attention span capabilities. In fact, the average human attention span has dropped from 12 seconds to eight seconds indicating that we are overwhelmed, short on time and only have mind space for the things that really matter. Kami Home Smart Detect was created with this in mind – every notification must be meaningful and insightful, for the purpose of improved safety.

Pricing and availability

Thanks to Kami Vision’s edge AI and cloud AI capabilities, Smart Detect is available on all Kami Home devices, new and old. To unlock the feature, subscribe to Kami Cloud on the Kami Home mobile app for as low as $4.99 per month.